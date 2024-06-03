Fever Guard Caitlin Clark Named WNBA’s Rookie of the Month

INDIANAPOLIS—Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark was named the WNBA Rookie of the Month for May.

Clark is the third player in franchise history to receive Rookie of the Month honors joining Aliyah Boston (May, June and August 2023) and Natalie Achonwa (June 2015).

Through the first month of the regular season, Clark led all 2024 rookies in scoring (17.6 ppg), field goals made (46), 3-point field goals made (24), free throws made (42), assists (6.6 apg) and minutes played (33.0 mpg). Among all players in May, Clark was tied for first in the WNBA with Diana Taurasi in 3-point field goals made, second in assists (59) and tied for second in free throws made.

Clark became the third player in WNBA history, joining Candace Parker and Sabrina Ionescu, with 100+ points, 30+ rebounds and 30+ assists in her first six career games.

The Fever are 2-9. They face the Washington Mystics on Friday night at 7:30 pm.

