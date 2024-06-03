Pam Grier Announces Series On Her Life Story; ‘Foxy Brown’ Musical

Pam Grier says she has a commitment from a studio to turn her life story into a seven-part series. And, her 1974 film Foxy Brown will be turned into a musical. The iconic actress, known for her work in the blaxploitation movies in the ’70s appeared on The Jennifer Hudson Show recently to talk about her new projects.

In her 2010 memoir, Foxy: My Life in Three Acts Grier wrote about how she started her career as an actress and her high-profile relationships with former Lakers star Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, and comedians/actors Freddie Prinze and Richard Pryor.

“It can’t be a seven-hour movie, but it’s going to be a [limited] series like the series I’m promoting today, Them, so it’ll be seven episodes, shot like a film,” Grier told Hudson while promoting the Prime Video series now in season 2. Deborah Ayorinde of Riches and Ryan Kwanten (True Blood) are also in the series.

Grier told Hudson that her work in action movies led to female stuntmen being added to movie sets. She did a lot her own stunts, which led to injuries. Ultimately, she asked for a woman to be able to be her stunt double. That woman was Jadie David, a pioneering African American stuntwoman discovered riding a horse in a Los Angeles park.

“She made me look good,” Grier, 75, told Hudson. “To this day, all of the women have a stunt double. So they’re not injured, so they can do the work, do the acting, and let the stunt double do the professional moves and you can go back and no one’s injured. You don’t want to get injured for what? A movie? We’re more important. We’ve gotta live past the filmmaking so that when you have that, that’s an industry. And they make you look so good.”

Grier also told Hudson that Snoop Dogg, her co-star in the 2000 movie Bones, was a great kisser.

“Oh my God, and he can smooch!” Grier said. “Let me tell ya, let me tell ya.” She said they’re good friends who have always “supported each other’s art.”

Watch the full interview below:

[ione_embed src=https://www.youtube.com/embed/JrZpulraei4?si=C4I_UTpYi-fCp0Db

