Indy Man Confesses to Murdering His Wife

He was taken into custody, where he admitted to beating, shooting, and cutting his wife.

Published on June 3, 2024

Source: WISH-TV / WISH-TV

INDIANAPOLIS — Robert Cooley admitted to police on camera to the murder of his wife, 26-year-old Amber Cooley, a kindergarten teacher at Victory College Prep.

According to court documents obtained by WISH-TV, officers responded to a report of a shooting at a home on Skylar Drive and found Amber deceased with a gunshot wound.

Robert was found leaving the residence through an open garage door with blood on his clothing, confessing to the crime to officers.

In an interview with officers, Robert confessed to beating, shooting, and cutting his wife. He was taken to Marion County jail, held without bond, and faces a preliminary murder charge for Amber’s death.

Officer Tommy Thompson stressed the importance of seeking alternatives to firearms during difficult times. Thompson also said IMPD chaplains and Department of Child Services workers were present to support the family.

