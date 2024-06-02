Listen Live
Sports

Liberty Blow Out Fever in New York

Published on June 2, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Listen Live Graphics (Indy)
Indiana Fever v New York Liberty

Source: Luke Hales / Getty

NEW YORK—The New York Liberty took down the Indiana Fever 104-68 Sunday night.

For Indiana, this game was the second of a back-to-back. It was also their 11th game in 20 days. It’s also the third time the Liberty have beaten the Fever this season.

The Liberty jumped out to a 31-13 lead in the first quarter and controlled the game the rest of the way.

Indiana’s Caitlin Clark checked out of the game for good with just under 6:30 left in the game with an ear injury.

Shortly after that, the Fever lost Aliyah Boston to a left ankle injury.

Clark was 1-10 from the field and only had 3 points.

Kelsey Mitchell led the Fever with 21 points while Nalyssa Smith had 17.

The Liberty had five players in double figures and were led by Betnijah Laney-Hamilton with 20 points.  The Liberty also shot 58% from the field.

The 2-9 Fever don’t play again until Friday when they face the 0-8 Washington Mystics. Tipoff is at 7:30 pm.

 

The post Liberty Blow Out Fever in New York appeared first on WIBC 93.1 FM.

Liberty Blow Out Fever in New York  was originally published on wibc.com

More from 106.7 WTLC
Trending
Cash blast and Hot money drop updated graphics

Cash Blast!

54 items

Funniest Drunk Fan Photos & Videos From The Indy 500

Top 5 Most Dangerous Marion Co. ZIP Codes

Karen Vaughn The Fix Logo 2021 (dec)

The Fix with Karen Vaughn: Vivica A. Fox Love Confessions

106.7 WTLC

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close