WTLCFM Summer Escape!

Published on June 3, 2024

WTLC Summer Escape to be able to win tickets all summer long

106.7 WTLC is your ultimate Summer Escape!

While the Cash Blast Contest takes a break, we’re helping you escape… to the best shows and events happening around town!

HOW TO WIN

  • Listen at 8:55am weekday mornings during the Rickey Smiley Morning Show for the contest play time of the day.
  • Then listen at that time for a chance to win tickets

TICKETS YOU COULD WIN

  • Janet and Nelly, Maxwell, Earth, Wind & Fire, Lucky Daye, IBE Summer Celebration Music Hertiage Outdoor Concert, the Indiana State Fair and more!

Your ultimate summer soundtrack and exclusive concert access are right here inside the WTLC Summer Escape, only on Indy’s R&B Leader…106.7 WTLC.

Enter below to win!

