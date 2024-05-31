Nicholas Galitzine Tapped To Be He-Man In Live-Action ‘Masters Of The Universe’ Film

Great news ’80s babies! It looks like He-Man will once again call on the power of Greyskull as the live-action version of The Masters Of The Universe has officially cast their blonde superhero, and it ain’t Dolph Lundgren.

According to Deadline, teen heartthrob, Nicholas Galitzine (The Idea Of You) will be taking on the mantle of Prince Adam aka He-Man in Amazon MGM’s upcoming Masters Of The Universe film. Though details about the film itself aren’t being released, the film will surely pin He-Man against his archnemesis, Skeletor, with the fate of the universe on the line. Truth be told, there’s no way it can be any worse than the 1987 live-action version of the cartoon franchise that starred Dolph Lundgren and arguably ended whatever career he had left. That joint was ridiculously bad.

The new film will be helmed by Travis Knight and will be penned by Chris Butler, David Callaham and Aaron Nee.

Deadline reports:

Centering on the battle between the heroic He-Man (aka Prince Adam of Eternia) — the universe’s most powerful man — and the evil Skeletor, the Masters of the Universe franchise was introduced by way of a line of popular action figures in 1982. A year later, the animated series He-Man and the Masters of the Universepremiered, becoming one of the first children’s programs to be syndicated on television during its two-season run. Several other film and television adaptations followed, and today the franchise continues to span such consumer touchpoints as toys and video games.

“We’re thrilled to bring the beloved Masters of the Universe to life and couldn’t be more excited to announce the immensely talented Nicholas Galitzine as our He-Man,” said Julie Rapaport, head of film production and development at Amazon MGM Studios. “Joining forces with director Travis Knight, Mattel, and Escape Artists, this reintroduction of the character and his universe will be an epic film that will delight audiences from here to Eternia.”

We personally feel that Alan Ritchson (Jack Reacher) or even Zac Efron (The Claw) would’ve been a better casting choice, but that’s just us. Those dudes are basically the real life versions of He-Man in 2024.

Masters Of The Universe is set to release in theaters June 5, 2026. Will you be checking it out? Let us know in the comments section below.

Nicholas Galitzine Tapped To Be He-Man In Live-Action ‘Masters Of The Universe’ Film was originally published on hiphopwired.com