Listen Live
Local

Joe Donnelly Resigning As Ambassador To The Vatican, Returning To Indiana

Published on May 31, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Listen Live Graphics (Indy)
Federal Reserve Board Chairwoman Yellen Gives Semiannual Monetary Policy To Senate Committee

Source: Alex Wong / Getty

VATICAN CITY — Former U.S. Senator Joe Donnelly will be returning to Indiana after stepping down from his role as U.S. ambassador to the Vatican.

The U.S. embassy to the Vatican confirmed Donnelly will depart from the role on July 8th. Donnelly was confirmed as ambassador in 2022 after being nominated by President Biden.

Donnelly previously served six years in the U.S. House and was elected to the Senate in 2012. Donnelly will arrive back in Indiana days before the state Democratic convention.

His office says Donnelly has a few more things to take care of when it comes to the upcoming G7 summit in Italy in June.

It’s a thought that Donnelly may be an option for the State Democratic Party should they want to replace any particular candidates for statewide office before the general election.

The post Joe Donnelly Resigning As Ambassador To The Vatican, Returning To Indiana appeared first on WIBC 93.1 FM.

Joe Donnelly Resigning As Ambassador To The Vatican, Returning To Indiana  was originally published on wibc.com

More from 106.7 WTLC
Trending
Cash blast and Hot money drop updated graphics

Cash Blast!

54 items

Funniest Drunk Fan Photos & Videos From The Indy 500

Top 5 Most Dangerous Marion Co. ZIP Codes

Karen Vaughn The Fix Logo 2021 (dec)

The Fix with Karen Vaughn: Vivica A. Fox Love Confessions

106.7 WTLC

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close