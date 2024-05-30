Usher To Receive Lifetime Achievement Award At The 2024 BET Awards

Usher is set to receive the Lifetime Achievement Award at the 2024 BET Awards on June 30. According to People, the prestigious accolade, previously bestowed upon musical icons such as Whitney Houston, Lionel Richie, and Prince, celebrates extraordinary artists who have made significant contributions to music and their community.

Connie Orlando, BET’s EVP of Specials, Music Programming & Music Strategy, praised the 45-year-old singer for his ability to create music that has inspired and touched fans of all ages over the years.

“The relationship between BET and Usher spans decades, from his multiple appearances on 106 & Park to most recently winning the Entertainer of the Year trophy at the 55th NAACP Image Awards,” Connie Orlando said in a press statement. “From his chart-topping hits, electrifying performances, and unforgettable vocals to his signature moves and sound, Usher continues to stand on culture, setting new standards for the music industry and Black excellence. We look forward to creating an amazing lineup to pay tribute to our global icon.”

Usher’s remarkable career.

In 1994, at the age of 15, Usher released his self-titled debut album, which showcased his smooth vocals and R&B sensibilities. The album spawned hits like “Can U Get Wit It” and “Think of You,” laying the foundation for his future success. However, his second album, My Way (1997), catapulted him to superstardom. Featuring chart-toppers like “Nice & Slow” and “You Make Me Wanna…,” the album established Usher as a leading figure in contemporary R&B.

Usher’s career continued to soar with subsequent albums such as 8701 (2001), Confessions (2004), and Here I Stand(2008), each showcasing his evolution as an artist and cementing his status as one of the best-selling music artists of all time. “Confessions,” in particular, became one of the best-selling albums of the 2000s, spawning numerous hit singles, including “Yeah!,” “Burn,“ and “Confessions Part II.“ In February, Usher released his ninth studio album, Coming Home, the same day as his unforgettable Super Bowl Halftime Show performance that drew in fans from across the globe.

Alongside his Lifetime Achievement Award, Usher has garnered four nominations for the BET Awards this year. His nominations include Album of the Year for Coming Home, Best Male R&B/Pop Artist, and recognition in Best Collaboration and Best Video for “Good Good,“ featuring Summer Walker and 21 Savage.

The 45-year-old star shows no signs of stopping soon, as he’s set to embark on a multi-city tour in August. Check out the dates for his upcoming shows below.

