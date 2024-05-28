Listen Live
Vado ft. Benny The Butcher “Gotta Wait,” Quavo “Clear The Smoke” & More | Daily Visuals 5.28.24

Benny The Butcher meets up with Vado at the spot and Quavo lives for the smoke. Today's Daily Visuals.

Published on May 28, 2024

Seems like someone lit a fire under Vado’s ass as the Harlem rapper has been on his grizzly as of late and for his latest cut the Violence And Drugs Only artist links up with a Buffalo bars-smith to kick that gutter ish that the two are known for dropping.

For his new visuals to “Gotta Wait,” Vado connects with Benny The Butcher at a Chinese takeout spot where they count stacks of cash but don’t seem to place an order at any point. The restaurant workers must’ve felt crazy teased thinking they were about to buy out the kitchen.

Quavo meanwhile doesn’t seem to mind a little smoke and in his clip for “Clear The Smoke” the ATLien uses a smoke machine to fill the room with some carbon while some thick women walk around half-naked for no apparent reason. Yeah, we can’t call that one.

Check out the rest of today’s drops and some joints you might’ve missed over the weekend including work from Vado (we told y’all he was grinding), Juicy J, and more.

VADO FT. BENNY THE BUTCHER – “GOTTA WAIT”

QUAVO – “CLEAR THE SMOKE”

VADO – “PRESSURE”

JUICY J – “SERENITY”

NINO MAN – “HELLA HOT”

BELLY – “PATIENCE VS. PATIENTS”

GSE GRAM – “THE MOST”

SNOW THA PRODUCT – “NAH”

JAYMAN24 – “INSANE”

