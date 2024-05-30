Looks like Sexyy Red might be ready for a career change as the red-headed rapper just made her wrestling debut on WWE’s NXT (seriously).

This past Tuesday night (May 28), the “Pound Town” rapper made her NXT debut and though she didn’t put anyone in a headlock, she did have heads bopping when she walked into the ring while her hit song “Get It Sexyy” blasted out the speakers.

Taking to the ring to unveil the new NXT North American Women’s Championship belt, Red was introduced to the Orlando crowd by The Rock’s daughter, Ava, and took to twerking as soon as she stood in the middle of the ring. After picking up the NXT North American Women’s Championship belt and dancing with it, Sexyy was rudely interrupted by Tatum Paxley who wanted to take the belt for herself.

It was hilarious.

Sexyy Red even put in a little work when she linked up with the tag-team champs, Trick Williams and Je’Von Evans, and played a role in their match to secure their victory.

But that wasn’t it for Sexyy Red as she will be hosting the 2024 NXT Battleground event in Las Vegas June 9. Expect a lot more twerking and booty bouncing in Vegas come that night as that seems to be Sexyy Red’s calling card. Whether or not she’ll actually put hands on a female wrestler remains to be seen, but if Snoop Dogg done did it before, why can’t she?

Check out Sexyy Red’s NXT debut below, and let us know your thoughts on her new venture in the comments section.

Sexyy Red Makes Her WWE NXT Debut was originally published on hiphopwired.com