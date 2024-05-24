Freeway & Jake One ft. Jadakiss “Ringin,” DaBaby “Not Like Us” & More | Daily Visuals 5.24.24

It feels like it was just yesterday when the Roc-A-Fella crew and The Lox were at each other’s throats with some pretty dope diss records, but luckily for everyone it was all kept on wax and everyone was able to move on from the beef. Now we have a few representatives from each respective camp collaborating on a new cut a few decades later.

In the black-and-white visuals to “Ringin,” Freeway, Jake One roll through the streets of New York in an old school Caddy before picking up Kiss and kicking that OG ish that Hip-Hop purists love to bop to.

From the East to the South, DaBaby borrow’s Kendrick Lamar’s hit instrumental for a second and in his clip for “Not Like Us,” DB does a different kind of drive-by and rolls around hitting random people off with cash before peeling off and going about his business.

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from Millyz, YG, and more.

FREEWAY & JAKE ONE FT. JADAKISS – “RINGIN”

DABABY – “NOT LIKE US”

MILLYZ – “IN THE WIND”

YG – “WEIRD”

DEITRICK HADDON – “ONE NIGHT IN CALIFORNIA”

MAI LEE – “VON (LOVE ME LIKE THE FIRST TIME)”

JAY WOO – “I HAD A DREAM”

4FARGO FT. HONEY BXBY – “EX FOR A REASON”

