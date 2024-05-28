Listen Live
Local

NWS: Mostly Dry Weather This Week in Indiana

Published on May 28, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Listen Live Graphics (Indy)
Storms and Rain Possible This Week

Source: NWS Indianapolis

STATEWIDE–This week is expected to be a mostly dry one across Indiana, but don’t be surprised if you see rain this weekend.

Temperatures are also supposed to be cooler than usual for this time of year.

“We will have cooler, Canadian air masses across central Indiana for much of the work week with highs from the lower to mid 70s as the week goes along,” said Jason Puma, meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Indianapolis.

Puma expects dry weather all throughout the state from Wednesday through Friday.

“Once we get to the weekend, we’ll have chances of rain again. Not super high chances, but they’ll be there,” said Puma.

Puma doesn’t expect much in the way of severe weather chances at this point.

Some spots near the East Fork of the White River need to watch out for flooding.

“We are watching for some areas of flooding, especially in southwest Indiana that did get some heavier rainfalls,” said Puma.

Puma says some areas of southern and western Indiana received two or three inches of rain this past weekend.

 

The post NWS: Mostly Dry Weather This Week in Indiana appeared first on WIBC 93.1 FM.

NWS: Mostly Dry Weather This Week in Indiana  was originally published on wibc.com

More from 106.7 WTLC
Trending
Cash blast and Hot money drop updated graphics
Contests

Cash Blast!

54 items
Local

Funniest Drunk Fan Photos & Videos From The Indy 500

Karen Vaughn The Fix Logo 2021 (dec)
Entertainment

The Fix with Karen Vaughn: Vivica A. Fox Love Confessions

Feeling like i want to cross the whole world
Lifestyle

Memorial Day Travel Gas Prices On The Rise

Contests

Predict The 2024 Indy 500 Winner For A Chance To Win $250

Take Our Music Survey Today To Win $250
Local

Take Our Music Survey To Win $250 & Tickets To See Janet Jackson!

14 items
Obituaries

NBA Hall Of Famer Bill Walton Dead at 71

Entertainment

Yara Shahidi Celebrates ‘Grown-ish’ Series Finale With Then & Now Post On Social Media

106.7 WTLC

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close