23-Year-Old Greenwood Man’s Body Found in Lake Lemon

Published on May 28, 2024

A boat belonging to an Indiana Conservation Officer.

Source: (Photo by Indiana DNR.)

MONROE COUNTY, Ind. – Police are investigating after the body of a young Greenwood man was found in Lake Lemon Tuesday morning.

According to the Indiana Department of Natural Resources, 23-year-old Nathan Stout had been with his friends near the beach at Riddle Point Park when he went missing.

A few hours later, conservation officers found his body in Lake Lemon.  Lake Lemon is just northeast of Bloomington, Indiana.

At this time, it is not clear what led to his death.

23-Year-Old Greenwood Man’s Body Found in Lake Lemon  was originally published on wibc.com

