Tornado Confirmed in Knox County Sunday

Published on May 28, 2024

Knox County Tornado

Source: WISH-TV

INDIANAPOLIS – The National Weather Service in Indianapolis has confirmed that an EF-2 tornado touched down in southern Knox County at 9:49pm Sunday. The tornado touched down near Decker and lifted in Monroe City.

The National Weather Service says the tornado had wind speeds up to 112mph and destroyed a pole barn and collapsed a garage. A school bus was also thrown about 20 yards. Several trees were also damaged. No injuries were reported.

Indiana has now had 31 tornadoes confirmed don the year.

Tornado Confirmed in Knox County Sunday  was originally published on wibc.com

