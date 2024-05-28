Listen Live
Beyoncé & Big Freedia Sued For Infringement Over “Break My Soul”

A New Orleans group claims it directly borrows elements from the local hit.

Published on May 28, 2024

2024 iHeartRadio Music Awards - Show

Source: Amy Sussman / Getty

Beyoncé and Big Freedia are the subject of a new lawsuit. A group claims the two lifted elements from their project for “Break My Soul”.

As reported by Digital Music News a four person music collective feels that their work has been infringed upon by Beyoncé. Back in 2002 Da Showstoppaz recorded a single titled “Release A Wiggle” as per a suggestion from one of their colleagues. Surprisingly the song started to pick up traction in their local neighborhood in New Orleans and the group started to perform shows. The group would dissolve in 2004 after Hurricane Katrina ravished the city.

“Break My Soul” features some words from Big Freedia where she says “Release ya wiggle” multiple times on the outro. This single also samples Big Freedia’s 2014 track “Explode” where the Bounce Music pioneer says “Release ya wiggle” throughout the chorus. According to the filing submitted on behalf the group both works infringe on their break out song. “‘Explode’ infringes on Da Showstoppaz’ ‘Release A Wiggle’ twelve times,” the document reads. “As the infringing phrase ‘release yo’ wiggle’ and several other substantially similar phrases are featured prominently in the song. Any reasonable person listening to ‘Release A Wiggle’ and ‘Explode’ would conclude that the songs are substantially similar.”

Neither Beyoncé or Big Freedia have yet to publicly address the matter. You can listen to “Explode” and Da Showstoppaz “Release A Wiggle” and compare below.

106.7 WTLC

