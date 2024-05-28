Listen Live
Two Shows Announced In Indy: Jane’s Addiction and Brett Young

Published on May 28, 2024

Listen Live Graphics (Indy)

INDIANAPOLIS — Two big shows were announced for Indianapolis on Tuesday. First was Diamond-selling country star Brett Young who added 16 more shows onto his 2024 North American Tour, including The Murat Theatre. Second, was Jane’s Addiction, with the original line-up reuniting for the first time in 14 years the band will make a stop at Everwise Ampitheater.

Jane's Addiction Tour Announcement Photo

Source: Live Nation / Live Nation

Jane’s Addiction will be in Indy on Thursday, September 26th as a part of their co-headlining tour with Love & Rockets. The last time all four members of the band toured together was in 2010. Bassist Eric Avery would leave the group after a festival performance in Australia.

Though Avery actually rejoined Jane’s Addiction in 2022, guitarist Dave Navarro had to take two years off from performing as he recovered from the effects of long-COVID.

Indianapolis will be the final non-festival date on the tour.

Brett Young Live Photograph

Source: Live Nation / Live Nation

Later, in October, Brett Young will be performing at The Murat Theatre on Saturday, October 19th. Young is continuing to tour in support of his fourth studio album “Across The Sheets.”

His single, “In Case You Didn’t Know” is only the 9th country song to be certified diamond by the RIAA in the United States.

No opening act support has been announced for the Indianapolis stop as of now.

Tickets for both shows will go on sale Friday, May 31st at 10 a.m. and are available on LiveNation.com.

 

