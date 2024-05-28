Listen Live
Indiana Ranks 9th in Medical Mistakes

He also noted that the East Coast seems riskier for patients.

Published on May 28, 2024

STATEWIDE — From 1990 to June 2023, Indiana had about 0.63 reports of medical mistakes per doctor, making it the ninth riskiest state for patients, according to a recent study by Gatti, Keltner, Bienvenu & Montesi, PLC.

Based on data from the National Practitioner Data Bank (NPDB), the study also highlighted New York and Pennsylvania as having high rates of medical errors. New York had the highest number of malpractice reports since 1990, with about 1.25 reports per doctor, followed by Pennsylvania with about 1.04 reports per doctor.

The research showed that the East Coast, including states like New Jersey, Michigan, New Mexico, Florida, Rhode Island, Maryland, and Connecticut, experiences many medical mistakes.

Mike Montesi, from the law firm, mentioned that there has been a decrease in malpractice reports over the years. From 2001 to 2010, there were about 16,182 reports per year, but from 2011 to 2020, it dropped to about 11,906 reports per year.

He also noted that the East Coast seems more risky for patients, especially because six of the top 10 states in the study are on the Atlantic Ocean. He thinks it’s important to keep an eye on trends in healthcare, especially with concerns about staffing shortages and strikes over wages.

