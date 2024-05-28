Listen Live
Local

IMPD: Armed Carjacking on Northeast Side, Police Shooting

Published on May 28, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Listen Live Graphics (Indy)
Police lights

Source: PHOTO: WISH-TV

UPDATE: The man who was shot in this incident died at the hospital.

INDIANAPOLIS–A report of an armed carjacking on the northeast side of Indianapolis led to shots being fired and one man being hit by gunfire.

The incident happened around 9:30 am Tuesday morning on Breen Drive, which is near 38th Street and North Post Road. The victim told police their car was taken at gunpoint by several people in another car.

That’s when IMPD officers put out a description of both the suspect’s car and victim’s car. An officer on patrol spotted both of them in an apartment complex in the 9100 block of Cavalier Court.

“The officer encountered the suspects, and at some point an officer-involved shooting occurred,” said IMPD Sergeant Anthony Patterson in a Tuesday morning news briefing.

One person was shot and taken to a hospital with serious injuries. At least one other suspect fled the area in a dark gray vehicle. IMPD is trying to find that vehicle.

Patterson says they also found a gun at the scene.

No officers were injured. Patterson says more updates on this story are likely.

The post IMPD: Armed Carjacking on Northeast Side, Police Shooting appeared first on WIBC 93.1 FM.

IMPD: Armed Carjacking on Northeast Side, Police Shooting  was originally published on wibc.com

More from 106.7 WTLC
Trending
Cash blast and Hot money drop updated graphics
Contests

Cash Blast!

54 items
Local

Funniest Drunk Fan Photos & Videos From The Indy 500

Feeling like i want to cross the whole world
Lifestyle

Memorial Day Travel Gas Prices On The Rise

Contests

Predict The 2024 Indy 500 Winner For A Chance To Win $250

Take Our Music Survey Today To Win $250
Local

Take Our Music Survey To Win $250 & Tickets To See Janet Jackson!

14 items
Obituaries

NBA Hall Of Famer Bill Walton Dead at 71

Entertainment

Yara Shahidi Celebrates ‘Grown-ish’ Series Finale With Then & Now Post On Social Media

Entertainment

MC Lyte Announces Album Release After Nearly a Decade

106.7 WTLC

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close