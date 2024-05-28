Miami Correctional Facility Inmate Dies Tuesday, ISP Investigating

MIAMI COUNTY, Ind. – State Police are investigating after an inmate died at the Miami Correctional Facility early Tuesday morning.

Around 2 a.m., officers learned of the death of 23-year-old David Eggert. At this time, it is not clear what caused it.

More information should be released in the near future, following an autopsy by the Miami County Coroner’s Office.

