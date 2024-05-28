Listen Live
Miami Correctional Facility Inmate Dies Tuesday, ISP Investigating

Published on May 28, 2024

A photo of jail bars with a view showing inside the cell

Source: (PHOTO: Timothy Clary/Getty Images)

MIAMI COUNTY, Ind. – State Police are investigating after an inmate died at the Miami Correctional Facility early Tuesday morning.

Around 2 a.m., officers learned of the death of 23-year-old David Eggert.  At this time, it is not clear what caused it.

More information should be released in the near future, following an autopsy by the Miami County Coroner’s Office.

