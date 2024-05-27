Listen Live
High School Student Dies in Hendricks County Crash

Published on May 27, 2024

HENDRICKS COUNTY, Ind.—A man who was about to graduate from high school this week died Monday morning in a Hendricks County car crash.

The Hendricks County Sheriff’s Office says 18-year-old Cyle Sullivan of Danville drove his Ford Taurus into a utility pole just before 4:30 am.

This happened near the 7500 Block South of County Road 550 West which is north of Stilesville.

Emergency responders rushed Sullivan to a hospital where he died. No one else was in the Ford Taurus with Sullivan.

Investigators are not sure what caused Sullivan to hit the pole.

Sullivan was scheduled to graduate from Cascade High School this Friday.

