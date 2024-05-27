Listen Live
Pacers Season Ends With Sweep By Boston Celtics

Published on May 27, 2024

Boston Celtics v Indiana Pacers - Game Four

Source: Dylan Buell / Getty

INDIANAPOLIS—The Indiana Pacers’ first trip to the Eastern Conference Finals ended Monday night with a 105-102 loss to the Boston Celtics.

The Celtics swept the series 4-0. Aside from Game 2, every game was decided by five points or less.

The Pacers led 98-90 with 5:56 left in the game, but the Celtics closed the game on a 15-4 run.

Derrick White hit the game-winning three to ice the game for Boston with 45 seconds to go.

Pacer All-Star Tyrese Haliburton had to miss the last two games of the series with an injury.

This was the Pacers first trip to the Eastern Conference Finals since 2014.

The Pacers went 47-35 in the regular season. That’s their most wins since they had 48 in the 2018-19 season.

Pacers Season Ends With Sweep By Boston Celtics

