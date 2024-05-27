Listen Live
News

Sean “Diddy” Combs’ Sean John Frames Removed From Stores

Published on May 27, 2024

Share this

Share this link via

Or copy link

Listen Live Graphics (Indy)
Sean Diddy Combs

Source: @diddy / Instagram

Sean “Diddy” Combs is stacking up the L’s after video of him being an abuser was made public. One of the nation’s biggest eyeglass retailers, America’s Best Contacts & Eyeglasses, has dumped Diddy’s branded products.

TMZ reports that Diddy’s Sean John frames have been unceremoniously dumped by the retailer. You can’t even get the frames for a discont.

Per TMZ:

Stores received a message Tuesday to remove all Sean Johns from the frame boards and replace them with frames at an appropriate price point from understock. They put a hold on selling the frames and told the stores to wait for further instructions. Unclear what the company plans to do with the merchandise.

Sources familiar with the situation tell TMZ … they began pulling the frames online last month and did the same earlier this week in brick-and-mortar stores.

Reportedly, the company hasn’t relayed exactly why it permanently shelved the products. But the writing is on the proverbial well.

Cassie’s allegations that Diddy sexually trafficked her for years was bad enough but then video CNN shared of the mogul beating the singer and his former girlfriend back in 2016 confirmed the worst. Then Diddy only made things worse with a universally panned apology.

 

 

Sean “Diddy” Combs’ Sean John Frames Removed From Stores  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

More from 106.7 WTLC
Trending
Cash blast and Hot money drop updated graphics
Contests

Cash Blast!

Contests

Predict The 2024 Indy 500 Winner For A Chance To Win $250

Take Our Music Survey Today To Win $250
Local

Take Our Music Survey To Win $250 & Tickets To See Janet Jackson!

Feeling like i want to cross the whole world
Lifestyle

Memorial Day Travel Gas Prices On The Rise

Entertainment

Yara Shahidi Celebrates ‘Grown-ish’ Series Finale With Then & Now Post On Social Media

Entertainment

MC Lyte Announces Album Release After Nearly a Decade

93rd Annual Academy Awards - Arrivals 32 items
Movies

Black Actors Under 40 We Should Be Paying Attention To

IBE Summer Celebration Music Festival 2024
Local

Get Tickets: IBE Summer Celebration Music Festival 2024

106.7 WTLC

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close