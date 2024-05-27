Listen Live
Entertainment

My First Time: Christopher Reid Describes Hearing His Group Kid ‘n Play Debut On The Radio

Published on May 27, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Listen Live Graphics (Indy)
Premiere Of "Boombox! A Vegas Residency On Shuffle" At Westgate Las Vegas

Source: Gabe Ginsberg / Getty

 

As the late ’80s shifted into the early ’90s in hip-hop culture, a dynamic duo by the name Kid ‘n Play embarked on the scene with the moves, grooves and even acting skills great enough to establish themselves as legends to the game today.

Thankfully they’ve been finding fun ways to enjoy the fruits of their four-decades-long labor, including setting sail along with us a few weeks back for Tom Joyner’s annual Fantastic Voyage cruise.

 

 

RELATED: My First Time – BernNadette Stanis Shares The Good Times She Had Making Her Stage Debut

Christopher “Kid” Reid took a quick break from the week-long seaside siesta to chop it up with us for a very timely “My First Time” tale. Even though it’s been nearly 40 years since the occasion, there’s nothing like hearing yourself on the radio when it comes to any musician that made it big time. Good thing for Kid is that his first time on the radio would lead even bigger success, particularly in the form of a film that would change his star power forever (see: House Party).

Watch Christopher “Kid” Reid of legendary rap duo Kid ‘n Play recall hearing the group’s debut on the radio in our latest “My First Time,” straight from the Fantastic Voyage cruise:

 

 

The post My First Time: Christopher Reid Describes Hearing His Group Kid ‘n Play Debut On The Radio appeared first on Black America Web.

My First Time: Christopher Reid Describes Hearing His Group Kid ‘n Play Debut On The Radio  was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

More from 106.7 WTLC
Trending
Cash blast and Hot money drop updated graphics
Contests

Cash Blast!

Contests

Predict The 2024 Indy 500 Winner For A Chance To Win $250

Take Our Music Survey Today To Win $250
Local

Take Our Music Survey To Win $250 & Tickets To See Janet Jackson!

Feeling like i want to cross the whole world
Lifestyle

Memorial Day Travel Gas Prices On The Rise

Entertainment

Yara Shahidi Celebrates ‘Grown-ish’ Series Finale With Then & Now Post On Social Media

Entertainment

MC Lyte Announces Album Release After Nearly a Decade

IBE Summer Celebration Music Festival 2024
Local

Get Tickets: IBE Summer Celebration Music Festival 2024

93rd Annual Academy Awards - Arrivals 32 items
Movies

Black Actors Under 40 We Should Be Paying Attention To

106.7 WTLC

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close