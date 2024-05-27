ELKHART, Ind. — Police are investigating after an 18-year-old boy was shot and killed in Elkhart Saturday night.
Officers learned about the shooting near Portsmouth Drive a few minutes after 9 p.m. Once there, they found the boy – identified as Travelle Moore – near a pond.
Unfortunately, Moore was pronounced dead at the scene. At this time, it is not clear what led to his death.
If you know anything about this, please call the Elkhart County Homicide Unit at 574-295-2825, or 574-296-1888.
The post Police Investigating Shooting Death of Elkhart Teenager appeared first on WIBC 93.1 FM.
Police Investigating Shooting Death of Elkhart Teenager was originally published on wibc.com
