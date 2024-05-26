Listen Live
Multiple Girls Stabbed at Massachusetts Movie Theater

Published on May 26, 2024

This is an emergency scene including both a fire engine and an ambulance.

Source: Katifcam/Getty Images

BRAINTREE, Mass. — Four girls are recovering after they were attacked at a Massachusetts movie theater.

Police say a man entered the theater around 6 p.m. Saturday and, “without saying anything and without any warning,” he suddenly attacked and stabbed four young girls.

The victims, aged nine to 17, sustained non-life-threatening injuries and were taken to the hospital for treatment.

Officers told reporters the suspect fled the scene immediately after the attack. They believe the same suspect may be connected to several ongoing investigations, including a murder in Connecticut.

