Pacers Collapse, Celtics Capitalize to Take Game 3

Published on May 25, 2024

Boston Celtics v Indiana Pacers - Game Three

INDIANAPOLIS—The Indiana Pacers squandered an 18-point lead against the Boston Celtics and lost 114-111 in Game 3 of the Eastern Conference Finals Saturday night.

Boston now leads the series 3-0 and can close it out with one more win to advance to the NBA Finals.

Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton was ruled out for Game 3 with an injury and could miss the rest of the series.

The Pacers scored 69 points in the first half, but only had 42 in the second half.

Andrew Nembhard lead the Pacers in scoring with 32 points, but had the ball stolen from him by Jrue Holiday with three seconds left in the fourth quarter and the Pacers down one.

Holiday sunk both free throws after being fouled by Pascal Siakam. Siakam had 22 points in the loss and so did Myles Turner for Indiana.

The Celtics were led by Jayson Tatum with 36 points.

Game 4 is Monday night at Gainbridge Fieldhouse at 8 pm.

