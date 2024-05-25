NWS Expects ‘Multiple Rounds of Thunderstorms’ Sunday

INDIANAPOLIS — By now, you are probably aware that the Race Day forecast is showing the possibility of severe storms.

Meteorologist Randy Bowers with the National Weather Service says there could be “multiple rounds of thunderstorms” Sunday.

The first round is expected to affect the state in the mid-to-late morning, and the second is expected to follow in the mid-to-late afternoon or evening. But, each round may only stick around for two to three hours.

Bowers believes tornadoes are unlikely to develop, though this is not impossible. He also notes that you could experience strong winds, hail, lightning, and flooding.

The 108th running of the Indianapolis 500 is scheduled to happen Sunday.

