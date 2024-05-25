Listen Live
Indiana Fever Record First Win of the Season

Published on May 25, 2024

Indiana Fever v Los Angeles Sparks

Source: Harry How / Getty

INDIANAPOLIS — Following a rough start to their season, the Indiana Fever achieved a win against the Los Angeles Sparks.

The Fever beat the Sparks in L.A. Friday 78-73, marking their first win of the season. With the addition of former Iowa star Caitlin Clark to the roster, many longtime – and new – fans were hoping to see the WNBA team go on a winning streak.

But, with the Hoosier team having some of the youngest players in the league, the athletes and their coaches have made it clear that there will be a “learning curve.”

Clark scored 11 points, Kelsey Mitchell had 18 points, and Aliyah Boston and Temi Fagbenle each recorded 17 points Friday night. Celebrities like Ashton Kutcher and Jason Sudeikis were also in attendance.

The team is now 1-5 in the regular season.

The Fever will next face the Las Vegas Aces Saturday night at 9, followed by the Los Angeles Sparks again Tuesday evening. Get tickets and learn more here.

Indiana Fever v Los Angeles Sparks

Source: Harry How / Getty

The post Indiana Fever Record First Win of the Season appeared first on WIBC 93.1 FM.

