2024 Robin Miller Award Winner is Anne Fornoro With AJ Foyt Racing

SPEEDWAY, Ind.–Anne Fornoro, longtime communications and public relations specialist at AJ Foyt Racing, is the winner of the 2024 Robin Miller Award.

It’s named after the late motorsports journalist Robin Miller who died in 2021. He was inducted into the Motorsports Hall of Fame of America as part of the class of 2021. He was inducted in the National Sprint Car Hall of Fame in 2022.

This award honors “an unheralded individual who’s devoted a significant portion of their life to IndyCar racing while bringing unbridled passion and unrelenting work ethic to enrich the sport.”

Fornoro’s career in racing career began at the National Speed Sport News, where she worked alongside Chris Economaki. In 1984 she moved to help the promotions department at U.S. Tobacco, which led her to IndyCar racing and A.J. Foyt Enterprises.

Miller’s sister, Diane Zachary, presents the award to the winner every year on Robin’s behalf.

“I’ve had the privilege of knowing you for many years, and Robin loved you. He loved you dearly. Robin used to tell stories that would just curl your hair about ‘Anne saved [A.J.’s] life again,’ ‘If it wasn’t for Anne, he’d be in prison, he’d be in jail. Somebody would have been knocked [in] the head.’

I know [Robin} is smiling down from heaven and so thrilled that you were selected because you’re so deserving of this award, Annie. We love you,” said Zachary.

The first recipient was Miller himself (2019), followed by Bob Jenkins (2021), Judy Dominick and the late T.E. McHale (2022) and Ziggy Harkus (2023).

