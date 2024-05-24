Rockville Couple Arrested for Neglect of an Infant Resulting in Death

PARKE COUNTY, Ind.–Parents of a child in Parke County have been arrested for neglect of a dependent resulting in death.

On Friday May 17, 2024, State Police were contacted by the Vermillion County Coroner’s Office about a three-month-old baby who died. The child was brought to Union Health Hospital by 18-year-old Ashlynn Casey and 24-year-old Jordan Washington. They are the parents of the baby and they are both from Rockville, which is in Parke County.

Investigators say the child died in Rockville. An autopsy was done on Monday, May 20. The autopsy concluded that the infant’s death was due to malnutrition. Malnutrition occurs when someone gets too few or too many nutrients, resulting in health problems.

After completing interviews and executing a search warrant, both Casey and Washington were arrested on Friday, May 24, 2024. They were taken to the Putnam County Jail.

Neglect of a dependent resulting in death is being applied as a level 1 felony in this case. Level 1 felonies are punishable by 20 to 40 years’ imprisonment. The law sets the advisory sentence at 30 years in prison.

