Listen Live
Local

New Pediatric Patient Rooms Open in Carmel Hospital

Published on May 24, 2024

Share this

Share this link via

Or copy link

Listen Live Graphics (Indy)
Image of Riley Children's Health Expansion in Carmel

Source: Photo Courtesy of Riley Children’s Health / IU Health

CARMEL, Ind. — A hospital in Carmel now has more room for pediatric patients.

Riley Children’s Health announced Friday that there are eight new pediatric patient rooms in the I.U. Health North Hospital Emergency Department.

The medical group says it wanted an updated space that would allow doctors and nurses to better care for kids in the E.R. This expansion of the 24/7 Pediatric Emergency Medicine program also includes extra space for support services.

Dr. Dan Slubowski, Medical Director of I.U. Health North’s Emergency Department, explains, “This…space allows our healthcare providers to see the growing number of pediatric patients seeking emergency care.”

A ribbon-cutting ceremony Thursday celebrated the eight new pediatric patient rooms.

Image of Riley Children's Health Expansion in Carmel

Source: Photo Courtesy of Riley Children’s Health / IU Health

The post New Pediatric Patient Rooms Open in Carmel Hospital appeared first on WIBC 93.1 FM.

New Pediatric Patient Rooms Open in Carmel Hospital  was originally published on wibc.com

More from 106.7 WTLC
Trending
Cash blast and Hot money drop updated graphics
Contests

Cash Blast!

Entertainment

Sean “Diddy” Combs Apologizes After Footage of Cassie Assault Leaks

Take Our Music Survey Today To Win $250
Local

Take Our Music Survey To Win $250 & Tickets To See Janet Jackson!

Contests

Predict The 2024 Indy 500 Winner For A Chance To Win $250

Feeling like i want to cross the whole world
Lifestyle

Memorial Day Travel Gas Prices On The Rise

10 items
Entertainment

Video Surveillance Footage Abusing Cassie Leaks Online [WATCH]

Entertainment

Yara Shahidi Celebrates ‘Grown-ish’ Series Finale With Then & Now Post On Social Media

The 7th Annual Roots Jam Session Hosted By Jimmy Fallon - Arrivals
Entertainment Buzz

Miki Howard Finally Speaks Out About Her Son’s Claim That Michael Jackson is His Father

106.7 WTLC

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close