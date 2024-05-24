Listen Live
Local

Amanda Seales Keeps It Real On… Everything!

Published on May 24, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Listen Live Graphics (Indy)
The Amanda Seales Show Source: Urban One / Urban One

At a time when the world is in disarray and real ones are hard to come by, your favorite comedian and common-sense specialist, Amanda Seales is here! After taking a year off stand-up, the HBO Insecure alum, host of syndicated radio show, “The Amanda Seales Show” and “Small Doses” podcast, and star of her 2019 hit HBO comedy special, I Be Knowin, is back on stage!

Experience the IG truth translator and show love for her return to the mic, as she comedically continues cracking up the system, poking holes in the patriarchy, and relating about relationships by any joke necessary!

Check her out at Goodnights this weekend. Tickets available here. 

 

Karen Clark Headshot Source: PEO Productions / PEO Productions

Instagram: @TheKarenClark

TikTok: @TheKarenClark

Twitter: @The_KarenClark

YouTube: The Karen Clark

Amanda Seales Keeps It Real On… Everything!  was originally published on foxync.com

More from 106.7 WTLC
Trending
Cash blast and Hot money drop updated graphics
Contests

Cash Blast!

Take Our Music Survey Today To Win $250
Local

Take Our Music Survey To Win $250 & Tickets To See Janet Jackson!

Contests

Predict The 2024 Indy 500 Winner For A Chance To Win $250

Entertainment

Sean “Diddy” Combs Apologizes After Footage of Cassie Assault Leaks

Feeling like i want to cross the whole world
Lifestyle

Memorial Day Travel Gas Prices On The Rise

Entertainment

Yara Shahidi Celebrates ‘Grown-ish’ Series Finale With Then & Now Post On Social Media

Inspire Her Virtual Expo
Uncategorized

Getting Fit With Black Girl | Inspire Her Virtual Expo

Entertainment

Karrueche Tran Reacts to Chris Brown and Quavo Diss Tracks

106.7 WTLC

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close