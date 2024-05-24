Listen Live
News

Kool Kyi Ordered To Pay Nike $1 Million In Lawsuit Settlement

When Nike serves you those court papers, just know you lost...

Published on May 24, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Listen Live Graphics (Indy)
Kool Kyi sneakers

Source: Southern District of New York / DOJ

We think it’s become pretty clear that when Nike sues you for copyright infringement, you’re going to lose as they’ve been shutting down any and everyone banking off of their classic silhouettes and now Kool Kyi has become the latest person to fall to the might swoosh brand and their team of high-powered attorneys.

Almost a year after Nike and Kool Kyi reached a settlement in their original copyright infringement lawsuit, as reported by Kari aka @sneakerphetish, a judge ordered Kool Kyi to cough up a cool million dollars in damages while shutting down their By Kyi sneaker line as it bares a striking resemblance to the classic Air Jordan 1 silhouette.

While some may feel that the Kool Kyi sneakers were just knockoffs of the Air Jordan 1’s, the sneakers did gain popularity over the years and it got to the point that Nike did take notice and decided to put an end to their run ASAP.

Now that Kool Kyi has been ordered to cease production of their sneakers and pay Nike $1 million for their troubles, we wonder if they’ll just return with a new and original silhouette of their own or give up on the sneaker game altogether.

What do y’all think Kool Kyi should do? Sound off in the comments section below.

Kool Kyi Ordered To Pay Nike $1 Million In Lawsuit Settlement  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

More from 106.7 WTLC
Trending
Cash blast and Hot money drop updated graphics
Contests

Cash Blast!

Entertainment

Sean “Diddy” Combs Apologizes After Footage of Cassie Assault Leaks

Take Our Music Survey Today To Win $250
Local

Take Our Music Survey To Win $250 & Tickets To See Janet Jackson!

Contests

Predict The 2024 Indy 500 Winner For A Chance To Win $250

Feeling like i want to cross the whole world
Lifestyle

Memorial Day Travel Gas Prices On The Rise

10 items
Entertainment

Video Surveillance Footage Abusing Cassie Leaks Online [WATCH]

Entertainment

Yara Shahidi Celebrates ‘Grown-ish’ Series Finale With Then & Now Post On Social Media

The 7th Annual Roots Jam Session Hosted By Jimmy Fallon - Arrivals
Entertainment Buzz

Miki Howard Finally Speaks Out About Her Son’s Claim That Michael Jackson is His Father

106.7 WTLC

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close