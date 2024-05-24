Listen Live
Rapper Sean Kingston Arrested on Numerous Fraud and Theft Charges After Raid at Florida Mansion

Published on May 24, 2024

TLC, Shaggy, En Vogue & Sean Kingston In Concert - Miami, FL

Source: Johnny Louis / Getty

Rapper Sean Kingston was arrested in California following a SWAT raid on his rented South Florida mansion, the Broward County Sheriff’s Office announced on Thursday.

Kingston, 34, whose real name is Kisean Anderson, was taken into custody “without incident” in Fort Irwin, California, on multiple fraud and theft charges. He is set to be booked into a San Bernardino jail, according to a press release from the investigators.

Earlier on Thursday, Miami’s ABC News affiliate WPLG reported that Kingston’s mother, Janice Turner, was also arrested on fraud charges following a raid at a residence in Southwest Ranches, Florida, located about 22 miles southwest of Miami.

Robert Rosenblatt, the attorney representing both Kingston and his mother, stated, “We are aware of some of the allegations being made against the two. We look forward to addressing these in court and are confident of a successful resolution for Sean and his mother.”

After his mother’s arrest, Kingston posted on Instagram, “People love negative energy! I am good, and so is my mother! … My lawyers are handling everything as we speak.”

