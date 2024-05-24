Lilly to Invest Additional $5.3 Billion in Lebanon Research and Innovation District

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis-based Lilly announced Friday that it plans to more than double its investment at a research facility in Boone County.

Lilly Chair and CEO David Ricks shared the news alongside Gov. Eric Holcomb during the Indiana Global Economic Summit in downtown Indianapolis.

The new $5.3 billion expansion brings Lilly’s total investment at the LEAP Research and Innovation District in Lebanon to $9 billion.

Ricks says the additional investment will add to the company’s capacity to manufacture pharmaceutical ingredients for its latest type 2 diabetes and obesity drugs.

Lilly also plans to create another 200 new, full-time jobs for highly skilled workers, such as scientists, engineers, lab technicians, and operating personnel, bringing the company’s total planned new jobs at LEAP to 900.

“This multi-site campus will make our latest medicines, support pipeline growth and leverage the latest technology and automation for maximum efficiency, safety and quality control. Importantly, we are investing in our home state of Indiana, creating high-wage, advanced manufacturing, engineering and science jobs for hundreds of current and future Hoosier families,” Ricks said in a release.

In May 2022, Lilly first announced its plans to invest $2.1 billion and create up to 500 new jobs at LEAP. At the Lebanon groundbreaking in April 2023, Lilly announced an additional $1.6 billion investment and 200 new jobs at the Boone County site.

