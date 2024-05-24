Listen Live
Dreka Gates Discusses Wellness And Holistic Healing With RoyalTea

Published on May 24, 2024

Listen Live Graphics (Indy)

Of course, we all know that Dreka Gates is a boss in every sense of the word. As a wife (to rapper Kevin Gates), mom and entrepreneur, her 17 years in artist management and development is a major accomplishment, especially in hip-hop. Now, this multi-hyphenate superwoman is venturing into wellness and holistic healing.

Her foray into the wellness game includes her DREKA wellness line of plant-based products and Love’s Harvest, which is all about nurturing a positive experience with cannabis through education and safe access. As if that wasn’t enough, Dreka is also a certified Birth Doula CD and HypnoBirthing® Childbirth Educator. She is also in the process of completing her sex & love coach certification.

Dreka took time from her busy schedule to chat with RoyalTea in the K975 studios about her wellness journey. Check out the full interview above!

Dreka Gates Discusses Wellness And Holistic Healing With RoyalTea  was originally published on hiphopnc.com

