Brownsburg Woman Turns 101 Years Old

Published on May 23, 2024

Image of Centenarian Mary Kernodle

Source: Photo Courtesy of American Senior Communities / ASC

BROWNSBURG, Ind. — An assisted living facility in Brownsburg celebrated the special birthday of one of its residents Thursday.

Mary Kernodle is now 101 years old. During her lifetime, she has attended college, worked as a secretary and real estate agent, created oil paintings, participated in a quilting group, gardened, and more.

The centenarian was born in Decatur Township in 1923. She has two kids, three grandkids, and nine great-grandkids, and she believes the secret to a long life is to “surround yourself with good people!”

American Senior Communities says, “Her story resonates as a testament to the beauty of a life well-lived and the enduring impact of service, family and community.”

