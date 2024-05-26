Top Foods To Bring To The Cookout

Planning a summer cookout for Memorial Day? These Melanin cookout recipes, inspired by the rich culinary traditions of the diaspora, should be on your menu—freshly updated for 2024!

Memorial Day, falling on Monday, May 27th this year, marks the unofficial start of summer and a perfect time for a festive outdoor gathering. Whether it’s a day party, a picnic, or the classic Melanin American cookout, the key ingredient is always the food.

The internet often buzzes with debates about who’s invited to the proverbial cookout, but let’s focus on what truly matters: the menu. Here’s a rundown of must-have dishes that will make your Memorial Day cookout unforgettable.

Start with some soul food classics: crispy fried chicken, tangy collard greens, and creamy mac and cheese. For a twist, try jerk chicken wings, a nod to Caribbean flavors that add a spicy kick to your spread. Don’t forget the sides—potato salad, baked beans, and cornbread are essentials that complete any cookout plate.

Seafood lovers can dive into a Low Country boil, packed with shrimp, crab, sausage, and corn on the cob, all seasoned to perfection. For a touch of sweetness, grill some peach halves and top them with a sprinkle of brown sugar and a dollop of whipped cream.

Beverages are just as important. Serve up some sweet tea, lemonade, or even a hibiscus punch to keep everyone refreshed.

Finally, here are a few tips for hosting or attending a Black cookout, especially if it’s your first time. Bring a dish to share, respect the grill master’s domain, and most importantly, come with a positive attitude and an appetite.

With these recipes and tips, your Memorial Day cookout will not only celebrate the flavors of the Black diaspora but also bring everyone together in a delicious, joyful gathering.

