Tamron Hall Just Put Some ‘Braids In Her Head, And Now It’s Over’

One of our favorite daytime divas, Tamron Hall, recently debuted a hot girl summer hairstyle, and we are here for it. Ditching her signature chic pixie cut, Tamron is shaking it up with fabulous braids and owning it.

With the warmer months upon us, styles like Tamron’s are perfect for turning heads and protecting your tresses, all the while showing what makes us us. The Texas girl is embracing her roots – on her show, Tamron said growing up, whenever the weather got hot, she went to braids – and looked good while doing it.

Tamron Hall’s braids and baby hairs – that’s the post.

Tamron debuted her summer-ready style on May 21. The media maven walked on set beaming while rocking a flowy white sleeveless dress with floral details and her new look. She opted for medium-sized micro braids with small square parts and wavy texture.

“Ahhh, so yes, it is a whole new look for the summer!” Tamron exclaimed while pointing at her hair. She continued sharing how the hair transformation came about.

The Texas girl shared that braids were one of her go-to summer styles growing up. They remain clutch today. As she runs around with her five-year-old son, Moses, in pools, on vacations, and around New York City, her braids will only make these activities easier.

New York-based celebrity hairstylist India Williams slayed the 53-year-old’s hair. (Side note: India is the truth; she has styled Alicia Keys, Venus and Serena Williams, and hip-hop icon Mary J. Blige.)

The process took more than five hours, according to Tamron.

Watch Tamron describe the process with India and her love for braided styles below.

Tamron’s fans are loving her new look. After her Tamron Hall Show video was posted, several took to the post with praise and celebratory emojis.

“I’m totally feeling the vibes she can top that hopefully she can keep that look,” wrote one fan on YouTube. “I LOVE me some Tamron!! She and I are the same age, so she is definitely my youthful-looking inspiration,” said another.

Tam was so happy with her style that she posted a reel on Instagram showing off. “If I get these braids in my head, it’s over,” she mouthed over the popular audio while slinging her natural inches.

OK, Sis! We see you.

Tamron Hall Just Put Some ‘Braids In Her Head, And Now It’s Over’ was originally published on hellobeautiful.com