100-Year-Old Indianapolis War Hero to Return to Normandy After 80 years

Published on May 22, 2024

War Hero Goes to Normandy

Source: American Legion

INDIANAPOLIS–Robert E. Pedigo completed 30 missions over France and Germany during WWII and was inducted into the Indiana Military Hall of Fame in 2023.

Later this month, Pedigo will be one of 70 World War II veterans flying to France to commemorate the 80th anniversary of the D-Day landings in Normandy.

American Airlines has donated the charter flight to honor the veterans for their service and sacrifice.

U.S. Army Air Corps nose gunner, Robert “Bob” Pedigo, flew over France on D-Day (June 6, 1944) in a B-24 Liberator bomber. Pedigo’s 8th Air Force “Silent Yokum” aircraft and crew were assigned a mission to destroy a German encampment in St. Laurent, France, on that historic day.

This month’s trip will culminate with a June 6 ceremony at the Normandy American Cemetery, where more than 9,000 U.S. service members have been laid to rest.

 

