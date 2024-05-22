Listen Live
Local

New Indy Bakery Accused of Misappropriating Cultures

Published on May 22, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Listen Live Graphics (Indy)
Image of CookiePlug Products

Source: Photo Courtesy of CookiePlug Indy Facebook Page / Via Facebook

INDIANAPOLIS – Buying cookies to satisfy your sweet tooth may seem like a harmless decision, but many Hoosiers say one bakery is misappropriating Black and HipHop cultures.

A new CookiePlug location recently opened on Massachusetts Avenue in Indianapolis.

CookiePlug is a California-based company that specializes in serving “part cookie, part cake, and part brownie” sweets.  The sweet shop also takes heavy inspiration from HipHop culture.

Following the shop’s opening, though, many have been expressing concerns that it is profiting from racist stereotypes.

Now, you may be wondering how, exactly, it accomplishes this.

The menu offers items like the “Pixie Junkie Cookie” and a lemonade called “Purple Drank.”  Certain cookie boxes say, “Thank you for supporting your neighborhood doughp [sic] dealer.”

One Reddit user says, “The references on their products are all drug related… I would never EVER take a child there and have to explain what a ‘plug’ is, what a ‘phat sack’ or ‘doughp dealer’ as they spell it is.”

 

Another Reddit user comments, “I give them about a year before there’s a for sale sign in the window,” calling the business’s branding “tacky.”

The website’s design seems to take inspiration from graffiti art, and it also features a song title by The Notorious B.I.G., also known as Biggie or Biggie Smalls.

But, even with the controversy, some in the Indianapolis community are still showing their support for the business.

One Facebook commenter writes, “Graffiti as art and popular hip-hop music can be enjoyed; used by anyone.  Culture is meant to be shared.  If not, then what is the true point of diversity?”

Learn more about CookiePlug here.

The post New Indy Bakery Accused of Misappropriating Cultures appeared first on WIBC 93.1 FM.

New Indy Bakery Accused of Misappropriating Cultures  was originally published on wibc.com

More from 106.7 WTLC
Trending
Cash blast and Hot money drop updated graphics
Contests

Cash Blast!

10 items
Entertainment

Video Surveillance Footage Abusing Cassie Leaks Online [WATCH]

Entertainment

Sean “Diddy” Combs Apologizes After Footage of Cassie Assault Leaks

Take Our Music Survey Today To Win $250
Local

Take Our Music Survey To Win $250 & Tickets To See Janet Jackson!

40 items
Local

A Day In The Life With Ralph Tresvant – Indy Edition!

Contests

Predict The 2024 Indy 500 Winner For A Chance To Win $250

Local

Former Employee of Credit Union Sentenced to Federal Prison

DL Hughley Show

Master Percussionist Ralph Rolle Talks “Soul Snacks” Empire

106.7 WTLC

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close