Listen Live
Entertainment

TV Adaptation of “Car Wash” In The Works At NBC

Published on May 22, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Listen Live Graphics (Indy)
Car Wash

Source: LMPC / Getty

Another day, another remake…but this one may be promising!

Deadline reports that a small screen re-working of the 1976 Black cult classic Car Wash is in the works at NBC. Malcolm D. Lee (of The Best Man franchise) will serve as producer with writing from Opey Olagbaju (from CBS’ recently-departed series Bob Hearts Abishola).

Set at a present-day car wash in DC, the new series will focus on “an immigrant family’s generation and cultural clashes between father and son and their eclectic group of employees.”

The logline bares strong resemblances to the original film, which follows a group of friends from LA who work at the Dee-Luxe Car Wash and the peculiar people they interact with.

The film featured an all-star cast of Hollywood legends such as Franklyn Ajaye, Bill Duke, George Carlin, Richard Pryor, and Garrett Morris, just to name a few. No word on the new cast as of yet, but there could be some cameos in the series, should showrunners want to go that route.

As long as it’s better than the Good Times reboot, we’re good.

TV Adaptation of “Car Wash” In The Works At NBC  was originally published on foxync.com

More from 106.7 WTLC
Trending
Cash blast and Hot money drop updated graphics
Contests

Cash Blast!

10 items
Entertainment

Video Surveillance Footage Abusing Cassie Leaks Online [WATCH]

Entertainment

Sean “Diddy” Combs Apologizes After Footage of Cassie Assault Leaks

Take Our Music Survey Today To Win $250
Local

Take Our Music Survey To Win $250 & Tickets To See Janet Jackson!

Contests

Predict The 2024 Indy 500 Winner For A Chance To Win $250

40 items
Local

A Day In The Life With Ralph Tresvant – Indy Edition!

Entertainment

‘Dancing With the Stars’ Cheryl Burke Reveals She Had Romances With Three Celebrity Partners

DL Hughley Show

Master Percussionist Ralph Rolle Talks “Soul Snacks” Empire

106.7 WTLC

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close