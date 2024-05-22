adidas Prepping For Another Yeezy Day Restock

adidas still has Yeezy’s stashed to sell off?!

Apparently they do as Sneakerbar Detroit is reporting that Adidas is preparing for yet another Yeezy Day restock later this year and it’ll feature quite a few silhouettes that were pretty hard to come by back when Yeezy didn’t alienate most of his fans with his antics and out of pocket social-political comments.

It’s been a few years since Adidas split from Kanye West following his antisemitic comments and halted any further production of new Yeezy products, but with a half a billion worth of Yeezy products sitting in warehouses, Adidas wasn’t going to hold that big of an “L” and has been selling off it’s remaining inventory since. Needless to say Yeezy’s remain a hot commodity for sneakerheads and even though Kanye told his followers not to buy them as he gets nothing from the sales and doesn’t want them banking off his name.

Now that there’s more product to be sold, we wonder if fans still have a hankering for Yeezy Boosts, Slides, and Foam Runners as resale prices have tanked over time.

While the original Yeezy Day restock dates were set for the end of this month and beginning of June, it seems like their might’ve been a change of plans as word got out about the event.

Sneakerbar Detroit reports:

According to brandon1an, Adidas has removed all Yeezy releases from their calendar. It’s unclear whether this is due to rescheduling, cancellation, or simply a desire to keep the information private. Consequently, any release lists you see might change, and no SKU should be anticipated to restock until it appears on Adidas CONFIRMED. The restock was initially expected to start on May 27th and conclude on June 13th, 2024. Stay tuned for further updates.

We gotta wonder what went wrong. Though Adidas has canceled release dates before, they always eventually come back with a new one because like we said, they’re not holding a multi-million dollar “L” for no one.

What do y’all think about another Yeezy Day? Are y’all looking to copp any of those kicks? Let us know in the comments section below.

