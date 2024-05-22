Listen Live
Local

Semi Fires Impact Morning Commute In Fishers, Greenwood

Published on May 22, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Listen Live Graphics (Indy)
Semi-fire map of fire on I-69

Source: Matt Bair/WIBC Traffic / other

FISHERS, Ind. — A semi fire has blocked all lanes of Interstate 69 northbound just north of Fishers, this morning.

The fire happened around 5:30 a.m. between Brooks School and Cyntheanne Roads. That’s between the 209.6 and 210.4-mile markers by the Campus Parkway and Olio Road exit.

According to video from witnesses, a semi-truck unhitched from a trailer as the back end of the trailer was consumed in flames. The Fishers Police Department said in a post on X that no one was injured.

INDOT says the highway was expected to be closed for the next six hours as of 8:30 a.m. Online traffic maps show traffic backed up for miles on I-69 northbound.

It was unclear what exactly caused the fire. There has not been any information on a detour shared.

There was also a semi fire on I-65 in Greenwood that impacted traffic for several hours during the morning commute as well.

The post Semi Fires Impact Morning Commute In Fishers, Greenwood appeared first on WIBC 93.1 FM.

Semi Fires Impact Morning Commute In Fishers, Greenwood  was originally published on wibc.com

More from 106.7 WTLC
Trending
Cash blast and Hot money drop updated graphics
Contests

Cash Blast!

10 items
Entertainment

Video Surveillance Footage Abusing Cassie Leaks Online [WATCH]

Entertainment

Sean “Diddy” Combs Apologizes After Footage of Cassie Assault Leaks

Take Our Music Survey Today To Win $250
Local

Take Our Music Survey To Win $250 & Tickets To See Janet Jackson!

40 items
Local

A Day In The Life With Ralph Tresvant – Indy Edition!

Contests

Predict The 2024 Indy 500 Winner For A Chance To Win $250

Local

Former Employee of Credit Union Sentenced to Federal Prison

DL Hughley Show

Master Percussionist Ralph Rolle Talks “Soul Snacks” Empire

106.7 WTLC

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close