Police: Man Arrested After Pursuit in Gibson County

GIBSON COUNTY, Ind. – An Evansville man has been arrested after apparently leading police on a chase Tuesday evening.

According to the Gibson County Sheriff’s Office, 40-year-old Nicholas Henderson was speeding down Princeton’s South Main Street on a motorcycle. But, when officers tried to stop Henderson, they say he refused.

So, a chase ensued, going down “multiple county roads” and “briefly” continuing on U.S. 41.

Eventually, Henderson did stop. He was then arrested and taken to the Gibson County Jail, where he is now facing charges of Reckless Driving and Resisting Law Enforcement with a Vehicle.

