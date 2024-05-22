INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) —A passenger in the stolen vehicle that hit and killed an Indiana state trooper in June 2023 has reached a plea agreement.

The judge accepted the deal for Demareon Curry, 19, on Tuesday.

Curry, from Missouri, was the passenger in a stolen vehicle that fatally hit Trooper Aaron Smith on June 29, 2023, following a pursuit through Hendricks County.

The car’s driver, Eddie Jones, also from Missouri, still faces charges including murder. Investigators previously reported that he intentionally hit Smith with the stolen SUV.

Online jail records show Curry faces charges of resisting law enforcement. A sentencing hearing for Curry was set for June.

Prosecutors still seek life without parole for Jones. A trial is slated for October 15.

The post Plea Deal for Passenger in Car That Struck, Killed Trooper appeared first on WIBC 93.1 FM.

Plea Deal for Passenger in Car That Struck, Killed Trooper was originally published on wibc.com