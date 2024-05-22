Listen Live
Local

Plea Deal for Passenger in Car That Struck, Killed Trooper

Plea Deal for Passenger in Car That Struck, Killed Trooper

Published on May 22, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Listen Live Graphics (Indy)

 

An Indiana State Police Car sits in Monument Square in downtown Indianapolis on December 22, 2015 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo By Raymond Boyd/Getty Images)

Source: (Photo By Raymond Boyd/Getty Images)

 

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) —A passenger in the stolen vehicle that hit and killed an Indiana state trooper in June 2023 has reached a plea agreement.

The judge accepted the deal for Demareon Curry, 19, on Tuesday.

Curry, from Missouri, was the passenger in a stolen vehicle that fatally hit Trooper Aaron Smith on June 29, 2023, following a pursuit through Hendricks County.

The car’s driver, Eddie Jones, also from Missouri, still faces charges including murder. Investigators previously reported that he intentionally hit Smith with the stolen SUV.

Online jail records show Curry faces charges of resisting law enforcement. A sentencing hearing for Curry was set for June.

Prosecutors still seek life without parole for Jones. A trial is slated for October 15.

The post Plea Deal for Passenger in Car That Struck, Killed Trooper appeared first on WIBC 93.1 FM.

Plea Deal for Passenger in Car That Struck, Killed Trooper  was originally published on wibc.com

More from 106.7 WTLC
Trending
Cash blast and Hot money drop updated graphics
Contests

Cash Blast!

10 items
Entertainment

Video Surveillance Footage Abusing Cassie Leaks Online [WATCH]

Entertainment

Sean “Diddy” Combs Apologizes After Footage of Cassie Assault Leaks

Take Our Music Survey Today To Win $250
Local

Take Our Music Survey To Win $250 & Tickets To See Janet Jackson!

40 items
Local

A Day In The Life With Ralph Tresvant – Indy Edition!

Contests

Predict The 2024 Indy 500 Winner For A Chance To Win $250

Local

Former Employee of Credit Union Sentenced to Federal Prison

DL Hughley Show

Master Percussionist Ralph Rolle Talks “Soul Snacks” Empire

106.7 WTLC

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close