24/7 Pickleball Facility Coming to Fishers

FISHERS, Ind. — By now, you are probably aware that pickleball has become a popular pastime in recent years. A new facility in Fishers may soon allow you to play 24/7.

24/7 DINK is expected to open this Fall near 116th Street and Brooks School Road, where a Marsh supermarket once operated. And, the business will differ in many ways from a traditional exercise facility.

Current plans show that it will feature 20 pickleball courts inside the 60,000-square-foot space. It will be accessible to interested players 24/7.

Instead of paying a standard membership fee, you will use an app to sign up to play. Costs will then vary depending on factors like when you play and how many are in your group.

