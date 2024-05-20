Tha Eastsidaz & Snoop Dogg “We All We Got,” Lupe Fiasco “Samurai” & More | Daily Visuals 5.20.24

With Snoop Dogg’s takeover of Death Row Records, we knew it was only a matter of time before Tha Doggfather would reunite some of the West Coast’s OG groups to bring back that 90’s flavor in 2024 and that’s exactly what the man has been doing and we ain’t mad one bit.

Reuniting The Dogg Pound and Tha Eastsidaz for the visuals to “We All We Got,” Snoop Dogg and company pull out the classic cars to get turnt up with a gang of women that were obviously born after Hip-Hop’s golden era. We ain’t hatin,’ just sayin.’

From the West Coast to the Midwest, Lupe Fiasco looks like his old self again and in his clip for “Samurai,” the Chicago MC takes it back to his city and roams the streets while kicking his bars and reminding everyone that he’s still got that work to keep heads noddin’ and skateboarders rolling.

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from Diany Dior and Nav featuring Cash Cobain, Fatboy, and more.

THA DOGG POUND, THA EASTSIDAZ & SNOOP DOGG – “WE ALL WE GOT”

LUPE FIASCO – “SAMURAI”

DIANY DIOR & NAV FT. CASH COBAIN – “FAVORITE LADY”

FATBOY – “OKAY”

PEEZY – “THE WARM UP”

42 DUGG – “WIN WIT US”

PRETTY SAVAGE – “WISHIN”

KENDALL DAVIDSON – “GOT THAT”

T-RELL & TANK – “TOXIC”

