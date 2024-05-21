Misa Hylton Sends Love To Cassie, Prayers To Diddy On Behalf Of The Kids: “Their Father Needs Help”

With the late Kim Porter no longer being with us, there isn’t a person alive who can understand what Cassie is going through at the moment quite like stylish Misa Hylton following the now-infamous video leak of her abuse at the hands of their mutual ex, Sean “Diddy / LOVE” Combs.

Take a look at the heartfelt open message Misa left for Cassie via Instagram below:

“I am heartbroken that Cassie must relive the horror of her abuse, and my heart goes out to her.” Hylton wrote, continuing by writing, “I know exactly how she feels, and through my empathy, it has triggered my own trauma.” Sadly, Misa was one of the first to suffer at the hands of Diddy’s abuse toward women, allegedly beating her so bad once that she had to hide under a car to get away from his attack.

Of course, her priority is also the son they share together, 30-year-old Justin Dior Combs, in addition to his other kids: with Kim, Christian Combs, 26, twins Jessie James and D’Lila Star Combs,17 and Quincy Brown, 33. He also has a daughter, 18-year-old Chance Chapman, with ex Sarah Chapman, and a newborn one-year-old babygirl named Love Sean Combs with a woman named Dana Tran.

“These young people were raised by women that want the best for them – we put God and education first and have always been united in our mutual effort to support their dreams,” Misa wrote about the heirs to what’s left of Combs’ throne, finishing her IG statement by adding, “Two of the youngest do not have their mother here and it has been our duty to support them. Their father needs help and I am praying that he truly does the personal work and receives it.”

We truly pray for the children in this situation along with the victims of Diddy’s abuse like Misa, Cassie, the late Kim Porter, ex-girlfriend Gina Huynh and many others unfortunately.

We might have the same prays for Diddy that Misa has, but we certainly hope he gets his mind right before making anymore “apology” videos.

