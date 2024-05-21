Indiana Fever guard Caitlyn Clark has picked up another high-profile endorsement. This time with Wilson Sporting Goods.
Wilson is the official ball of the WNBA as well as the NBA, and now they can include the Fever’s Caitlyn Clark as a one of their spokespeople.
Announced Tuesday, the number one overall draftee adding Wilson Sporting Goods to her list of partnerships. She also boasts deals with Nike, Gatorade, and Gainbridge among others.
The multiyear deal includes the launch of a signature basketball collection. The Caitlin Clark Collector’s Edition Debut Series will go live on Tuesday.
It features Wilson’s classic white and gold WNBA basketball with laser engravings celebrating some of Clark’s most memorable on-court moments. Fans can choose one of three designs to personalize their ball.
The post Fever's Clark Inks Endorsement Deal with Wilson appeared first on WIBC 93.1 FM.
Fever’s Clark Inks Endorsement Deal with Wilson was originally published on wibc.com
